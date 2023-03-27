Tatar: “I do not see a new vision”

President Ersin Tatar spoke to the press following two separate meetings he held with British High Commissioner İrfan Siddiq and the Ambassador of Canada to Greece and High Commissioner accredited to the Greek Cypriot Administration, Karine Asselin.

Tatar stated that the British and Canadian High Commissioners visited him on Friday 24 March to exchange views on the “possibility of a new movement” on the Cyprus issue following the election of the New Greek Cypriot leader.

The President has underlined the need to find common ground between the two Sides with regards to the Cyprus issue that will pave the way for sustainable peace and stability on the basis of the reaffirmation of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot People.

Indicating that the statements of the New Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulidis “did not say anything fundamentally different” on the Cyprus issue, Tatar said: “I do not see a new vision”.

President Tatar added: “Our position is clear and unequivocal. We are pursuing a new policy that is based on the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot People, which is a policy fully supported by Türkiye.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

