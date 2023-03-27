March 27, 2023

Brilliant Win For Esentepe Youngsters

By Richard Beale….

ESENTEPE KKSK U21 3 PERA L. GENÇLER BİRLİĞİ SK U21 1

Saturday March 25th 2023.

Second place L Gençler Birliği came a visiting in second place and boasting the meanest defence in the League.

They were sent home with their tales between their legs as Esentepe youngsters turned in their best performance of the season.

Revenged with injuries and suspensions they had to call upon players from the under-16 team.

Bravo youngsters you have done Esentepe proud.

Esentepe scorers. DURSUN ALİ KARAL (2) GÖKDENİZ KÖL.

Brilliant Win For Esentepe Youngsters
