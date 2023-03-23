Girne Municipality Earthquake Risk Studies Continue

Girne Municipality continues its unabated efforts to identify buildings that can be called risky throughout the city. As, part of the earthquake building risk ranking studies, teams formed of Municipal Engineers and volunteer engineers evaluate the applications made to the Municipality of Girne. Civil Engineers Özer Seyitali, Adil Öztunç, Salih Göksaran, Hasan Dinçer, Havva Yetkili, and Mehmet Üçok have formed a volunteer engineer team.

The Municipality of Girne announced that the teams inspected seven buildings on average per day and that the reports to be created as a result of the inspections would be evaluated. As a result of the evaluation to be made, the action plan to be followed will be determined. It was stated that the first controls were made within the scope of the examination.



It was also announced that volunteer engineers who want to participate in risk ranking studies can apply to Girne Municipality and be included in the teams created.



Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

