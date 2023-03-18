March 18, 2023

Hello, my name is Chris Elliott and I am pleased to welcome back to CyprusScene, BRS President Peter Wilkins and Hakan Redif together with Stephen Day who was instrumental in suggesting that the British Residents’ Society who were representing their British Citizens members in Northern Cyprus were perhaps in an ideal position to start a Lobbying Campaign through which all registered British Citizens could request the British Government change it’s policy of rejecting the equal rights of those traveling to and from or living in the TRNC.      

To hear more from our further news and reviews channel, please play the video below and to see more videos about this issue click here click here and click here

As we have been making these video reviews we looked back at our YouTube video channel and were surprised and delighted at the high level of plays many of them had received so we published a review article to help promote Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos channel on YouTube to grow our viewers and subscribers.

To subscribe to see more videos please click here

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Tatar: Our people Deserve Independence, Freedom and Dignity

Tatar: Our people Deserve Independence, Freedom and Dignity

March 17, 2023
FM Ertuğruloğlu Attended the OTS Meeting in Ankara

FM Ertuğruloğlu Attended the OTS Meeting in Ankara

March 17, 2023

You may have missed

BRS update CyprusScene about the UK Government Lobbying campaign

BRS update CyprusScene about the UK Government Lobbying campaign

March 18, 2023
Tatar: Our people Deserve Independence, Freedom and Dignity

Tatar: Our people Deserve Independence, Freedom and Dignity

March 17, 2023
‘Interior Design’ Associate Degree Program Started at ARUCAD

‘Interior Design’ Associate Degree Program Started at ARUCAD

March 17, 2023
FM Ertuğruloğlu Attended the OTS Meeting in Ankara

FM Ertuğruloğlu Attended the OTS Meeting in Ankara

March 17, 2023
Girne Municipality Theater Studio opens on World Theater Day

Girne Municipality Theater Studio opens on World Theater Day

March 17, 2023
Ersin Tatar addressed the Extraordinary Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States

Ersin Tatar addressed the Extraordinary Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States

March 17, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: