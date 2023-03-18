BRS update CyprusScene about the UK Government Lobbying campaign

Hello, my name is Chris Elliott and I am pleased to welcome back to CyprusScene, BRS President Peter Wilkins and Hakan Redif together with Stephen Day who was instrumental in suggesting that the British Residents’ Society who were representing their British Citizens members in Northern Cyprus were perhaps in an ideal position to start a Lobbying Campaign through which all registered British Citizens could request the British Government change it’s policy of rejecting the equal rights of those traveling to and from or living in the TRNC.

As we have been making these video reviews we looked back at our YouTube video channel and were surprised and delighted at the high level of plays many of them had received

