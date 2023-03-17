Tatar: Our people Deserve Independence, Freedom and Dignity

President Tatar addressed the 26th Eurasian Economic Summit organized by the Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation in İstanbul on 14th March 2023. The Summit, which was inaugurated the previous evening and will continue with sessions on various topics, was attended by presidents, diplomats, opinion leaders and civil society representatives from 44 countries.

In his speech, President Tatar pointed out that he is different from the other speakers, noting that as the president of an unrecognized country, whose people have been subjected to inhuman isolation and restrictions he had limited or no access to international organizations and therefore; highly appreciated the value of this opportunity provided by the OTS summit.

President Tatar stressed, “The Turkish Cypriot people deserve to live in their own independent State, in freedom and dignity”.

He also underlined that as contemporary and respected members of the international community, the support to be given to the struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people is of critical importance. President Tatar expressed his gratitude to the members of the Marmara Foundation, who have been organising this summit for 26 years, and pointed out that this meeting provided an opportunity for those whose voice could not be heard”.

The President emphasised that there is no common ground between the two Sides which is needed in order to start new formal negotiations that is based on the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot People, adding: “I have always advocated that there is a need for the two Sides to have dialogue and cooperation that will serve sustainable peace and stability in Cyprus and the region.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

