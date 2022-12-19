CyprusScene brings great Northern Cyprus videos from YouTube

December 19, 2022

By Chris Elliott…

In the past week I had created 2 CyprusScene videos and uploaded them to YouTube and then realised that I had made so many videos in the past about News and Reviews, Social Events and Heritage.

In looking back at these videos, I updated my YouTube channel to make it more attracted and in the New Year, which is so close now,  I intend to make many more videos including interviews and also publish reviews and perhaps podcasts as well about them.

Some of the subjects were fantastic including when Margaret Sheard and I had the opportunity to create a video together with the University of Kyrenia about flying nonstop from London Stansted to Ercan airport in the TRNC on a flight simulator.

We also had some other wonderful opportunities like being on a boat in the Mediterranean Sea witnessing the joining of the water pipeline from Turkey to Northern Cyprus

Heritage feature highly in our past videos with some fascinating places visited and publishedabout,  such as:

Le Chateau Lambousa – The Vision Realised.,

A visit to Akincilar village,

The Kırklar Tekke and Tombs near Ercan Airport,

Erenköy, the truth is told

I have always wanted to create more interview videos with people and organisation to help them promote their projects and hope we will see more of these in the New Year.   

This is a fascination future project with a lot of hard work to do and if there are any followers who perhaps would like to help, do please reach out to me.

In the meanwhile, do please view our videos and Like and Follow us on: Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos from YouTube

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Christmas Market with Bellapais Inner Wheel Club

Christmas Market with Bellapais Inner Wheel Club

December 19, 2022
Esentepe Heartbreak as League Leaders Win with Late Winner

Esentepe Heartbreak as League Leaders Win with Late Winner

December 19, 2022

You may have missed

CyprusScene brings great Northern Cyprus videos from YouTube

CyprusScene brings great Northern Cyprus videos from YouTube

December 19, 2022
Christmas Market with Bellapais Inner Wheel Club

Christmas Market with Bellapais Inner Wheel Club

December 19, 2022
Esentepe Heartbreak as League Leaders Win with Late Winner

Esentepe Heartbreak as League Leaders Win with Late Winner

December 19, 2022
CyprusScene meets Santa at the Potting Shed in Girne

CyprusScene meets Santa at the Potting Shed in Girne

December 18, 2022
2022 Christmas message of Hope from Heidi Trautmann

2022 Christmas message of Hope from Heidi Trautmann

December 18, 2022
Susie’s Big Music Quiz 21st November results at Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Big Music Quiz 21st November results at Diiva Restaurant

December 18, 2022
%d bloggers like this: