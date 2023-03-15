Fly Kıbrıs Airlines Introduced in the TRNC

March 15, 2023

The introduction of Fly Kıbrıs Airlines (Fly KHY) was held at Ercan Airport’s new terminal building. Fly KHY’s Airbus A 320 aircraft will make its first scheduled flight from Istanbul Airport to Ercan Airport on Thursday, April 16, with 174 passengers.

At first, Fly KHY will organize 2 daily reciprocal flights to Istanbul and 1 daily reciprocal flight to Ankara and Izmir. It was also announced that Fly Kıbrıs Airlines is planning charter flights to Northern Cyprus from Erbil, Tehran, Pristina, Amman and Baku as of May 21.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

