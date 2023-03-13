Measurement and Evaluation Training Held at ARUCAD

As part of in-service training for Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) “Assessment and Evaluation” training was carried out by Dr. Ilki Semin, an Economics Faculty Member from İzmir University.

Dr. Ilki Semin made a presentation about measuring and evaluating students’ knowledge and skills. Emphasizing the measurement and evaluation criteria in education, she said “Assessment and Evaluation” is an important element of the education process. Measuring and evaluating performance in an equitable, impartial, and systematic way requires care.

With the result we get from here, we have information about the level that students have reached in the education process and the areas where education is successful or unsuccessful. It gives faculty members and students the opportunity to evaluate the process and see its outcome and, accordingly, in planning the national and international accreditation processes of the programs. After the theoretical part of the training, the application part was started and the training ended with a general evaluation.

Who is Dr. Ilki Semin?

She graduated from Istanbul University Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine in 1982. In 1985,she started her specialization training at Dokuz Eylul University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Physiology, and completed it in 1988. She became associate professor in 1993 and professor in 1999. She received her doctoral qualification in the Educational Sciences Institute, Department of Educational Programming and Instruction. The DEU Faculty of Medicine actively took part in the establishment of education. She worked as an ECFMG scholar at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, USA. Dokuz Eylul University Health Sciences Institute Deputy Director; Head of Dokuz Eylul University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Physiology; Director of Dokuz Eylul University Vocational School of Health Services; She served as the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Girne American University and the Director of the School of Nursing. She gave measurement and evaluation training at many universities in Turkey and abroad. She has been working at Izmir University of Economics since 2013.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

