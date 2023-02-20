CyprusScene 17th February video review from the TRNC

Hello, my friends, my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene review from Northern Cyprus.

It’s been very sad here following the Turkey earthquake with young Turkish Cypriots athlete’s and their support staff and some family members losing their lives when their hotel collapsed.

Very quickly a search and rescue team was sent from Northern Cyprus to help with the search and recovery of the victims of this terrible disaster. The TRNC has Civil Defence search and rescue teams plus other teams and are very capable as a result of excellent training over the years.

To hear more from our news and reviews channel, please play the video below:

As we have been making these video reviews we looked back at our YouTube video channel and were surprised and delighted at the high level of plays many of them had received so we published a review article to help promote “Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos” channel on YouTube to grow our viewers and subscribers.

To subscribe to see more videos please click here

Like this: Like Loading...