GOALS GALORE for CİHANGİR and ESENTEPE

By Richard Beale….

As you would have expected a game of 9 goals provided excellent entertainment for the small crowd who attended this friendly match played in great spirit by both teams.

Results: Saturday, February 18: Friendly Match: Cihangir Stadium.

CİHANGİR GSK 6 ESENTEPE KKSK 3.

Football in the TRNC had been quite rightly suspended due to the tragic earthquake in Turkey and Syria and was a mark of respect to the many victims who have lost their lives. This weekend “friendly” matches were allowed with the League to recommence the following week.

Cihangir are in second place in the Super League and it showed in their performance, they have many talented players, who are comfortable on the ball, knowing each other’s game, and could be potential champions.

Esentepe had their moments as well, they were not outplayed, were not overawed, and can take a number of positives out of the match.

Cihangir have so many skillful players their midfield containing Hakan, Berhan, and Yankiı Aktul would dominate most teams. Up front, they have big, powerful forward Senegalese Babacar Mbaye Diop, who was a handful and very mobile as well. He scored Cihangir’s 4th goal with a stunning first-time volley that would have graced any stadium in the world.

EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI gives Esentepe the lead. Esentepe goalkeeper ULAŞ. beaten by another Cihangir goal.

For Esentepe midfielder, İlyas had a good 45 minutes before being withdrawn at the break. After recovering from a hamstring injury, Esentepe leading goal scorer Deniz Kıbar got in a useful 45 minutes in the second half and could have scored a hat trick in the space of 10 minutes. Deniz did eventually get on the scoresheet and it was noticeable that fellow striker Melih who laboured on his own upfront in the first half, was much more happier when he was joined by Deniz. Young Goalkeeper Osmond in the second half produced a couple of brilliant saves to keep the scoreline down.

All in all a good workout for both teams and a very entertaining match for us spectators.

FOR THE RECORD.

GOALS : YANKI (4), SERCAN (19), ALİ ÖZTÜRK (41), BABACAR MBAYE DIOP (44), TACETTİN (69, 72)———-Cihangir.

EMEK (pen 5), EGE CAN (11), DENİZ (82)

ESENTEPE TEAM (first half) Ulaş (gk): Mustafa, Okan, Nersin, Emek : Ilyas : Salih, Emre ; Semih, Ege Can : Melih.

ESENTEPE TEAM (second half) Osmond (gk) : Mahmut, Şenol, Devran, Emek : Tuğra : Salih, Emre, Hüseyin : Melih (Şahin 65), Deniz.

