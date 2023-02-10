Girne Municipality Aid Shipments To Turkey Will Continue

Girne Municipality’s donations collection and shipments to Turkey which have been going on for five days without interruption, continue without slowing down, under the coordination of the Girne Municipality’s directives and the Social Affairs Branch Supervisor.

In the statement made by the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Directorate, it was announced that citizens who want to help can deliver the necessary aid packages to the Girne Municipality New Service Building between 08:00 am in the morning and 24:00 midnight, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Adıyaman region Adıyaman region Adıyaman region

EMERGENCY MATERIALS NEEDED

According to the information given by Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch, the list of urgent needs is as follows;

Blankets, Water, Canned food, Powdered milk (for babies), Clothes, Wet wipes, Dry legumes, Thermal underwear, Coats, Winter clothing (adult/child), and Electric stoves.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

HATAY region HATAY region

Pictures and videos courtesy of Girne Municipality

Video from Adıyaman region



Video from HATAY region

Like this: Like Loading...