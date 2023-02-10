10 TRNC citizens who lost their lives in Türkiye were brought home

Some of the citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, who lost their lives in the rubble of the Isias Hotel in Adıyaman as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye, were brought back to the country.

The bodies of 10 citizens, including 7 students, 2 teachers, and one parent, who were brought back to the country from Adıyaman at around 03:30 in the morning, were greeted by their families, friends, and loved ones at Ercan Airport.

A state ceremony was held for 10 people whose lifeless bodies were found during the search and rescue efforts.

There were emotional moments at the airport, which was attended by President Ersin Tatar, Speaker of the Parliament Zorlu Töre, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, Turkish Ambassador to Lefkoşa Metin Feyzioğlu, Main Opposition CTP Chairman Tufan Erhürman, ministers, deputies, military personnel and other officials.

Some of the teams participating in the search and rescue efforts, families, and people from the earthquake area also came to the country.

The names of the students, teachers, and parents who lost their lives in the earthquake and were brought to the country are as follows:

“İbrahim Yakula (a vice-principal), Pamir Konuklu (teacher), Fahri Arkar, Doruk Akın, Alp Akın, Özgür İçme, Lavin Kalaycı, Elvin Çavdır, Kağan Selim İş (students), Duygu Balsoy Kalaycı (parent).”

In order to reach those under the rubble, work is still underway in the ruins of the Isias Hotel.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

