BRS News: DISASTER RELIEF FOR TURKEY

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 8th February 2022.

For non-BRS members in the TRNC who wish to contribute to the DISASTER RELIEF FOR TURKEY please make your donations as detailed under.

DISASTER RELIEF FOR TURKEY

This post is for those members currently in the TRNC.

We have been given the following information by the TRNC Government

An agreement has been reached between the TRNC Post Office and PTT in Turkey, to transport packages FREE OF CHARGE to the following address in Turkey, which will be a central distribution point.

DEPREM YARDIMI

Ankara Valiligi

Sosyal Yardimlasma Vakfi

Ankara/Türkiye

Packages will be accepted at the following Central Post Offices only, Famagusta, Girne, and the Kaymakli Branch in Lefkosa. Packages up to 20 kilos maximum weight may be submitted at these Post Offices during normal working hours between Monday to Friday.

The essential items needed urgently are as follows,

Electric Heaters – All Type.

All kinds of Clothes for Adults and Children, including Underwear.

Disposable Nappies

All kinds of Personal Hygiene Products

Infant Formula & Baby Food

Power Banks

Duvets, Pillows, Blankets, and Sleeping Bags

Kettles

Tea, Coffee, Canned Food, Dry Food (Rice, Pasta, Beans etc)

Cooking Utensils

Disposable Plates, Glasses, Cutlery – Knives, Forks, Spoons

Please may we ask all of our members to please send parcels, clearly very much is needed, very urgently.

Editor’s Note: For non-BRS members in the TRNC who wish to contribute to the DISASTER RELIEF FOR TURKEY please make your donations as detailed above.



BRS have an excellent members' Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents' Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

