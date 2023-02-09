BAD ‘BAF” DAY FOR ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS

By Richard Beale….

With the match in the bag, 3 points were snatched away as they were hit by a BÜY “smash and grab” with the visitors scoring twice in a space of 3 minutes through striker YAZ TANER ETKİN.

To cap an unhappy ending to the match, Esentepe in the last minute of injury time lost their influential midfield player DİNÇER KARAL who fell awkwardly in the box and suffered a broken wrist.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 1 BAF ÜLKÜ YURDU U21 2

Saturday January 4th: AKSA Under 21 A2 League 1: Tatlısu Rauf Raif Denktaş Stadium..

This was a match between 4th place and 5th place BÜY, after this match roles have been reversed somewhat with BÜY now in 3rd place with Esentepe dropping to 5th place.

Also in the “Fair Play “ League based on yellow and red cards over the season, BÜY were in 1st place with the fewest points closely followed by Esentepe. Ironically this match produced a red card and 3 yellows, though the match was played in good spirit between the teams, especially much concern was shown at the end when Dinçer was injured.

Esentepe have now lost 2 matches in succession, their normally watertight defence has shipped 5 goals in those matches. With Dinçer being out for a while now and with the team losing their Captain İsmet Güneş who had a tumour removed from his brain recently (happily he is back at home in Esentepe now), a mini-crisis is developing for Coaches Zeki and Gökhan.

Esentepe have only themselves to blame for losing this match, thinking the game was

already won, they took their foot off the gas, allowing BÜY to steal the points.

Apart from the opening 5 minutes BÜY rarely looked like scoring and it was looking like a familiar 1-0 home win for Esentepe.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS AND GOALS.

8 mins: Esentepe missed a great chance Gökdeniz retrieve the ball and hit the crossbar with his shot the ball rebounded to an unmarked Mahmut Şen only a few yards out and he somehow screwed his shot wide.

33 mins: Esentepe took the lead following a corner from the left by Dinçer who drilled the ball in low, BÜY keeper Mahmut could only parry the ball out to KAYA MİROGLU BAHADİR who drilled the ball home. 1-0

37 mins: Esentepe came close when a good build up on the right between Ibrahim and Kaya, gave Gökdeniz an opportunity to get in a shot that went across the goal.

HALF-TIME SCORE 1-0

Esentepe were comfortable for most of the second half, without really finding that second “killer” goal, where BÜY did not trouble Ulaş in the Esentepe goal.

As the game entered the final quarter Esentepe seemed to “switch off” allowing BÜY back into the game.

78 mins: An equaliser for BÜY when a low cross from the left was flicked in at the near post by YAZ TANER ETKİN. 1-1

81 mins: Esentepe were still in a state of shock when they fell behind when YAZ TANER ETKİN scored his second goal having time to turn and shoot past Uluş. 1-2

84 mins: BÜY were reduced to 10 men when their Captain Osmond Ozkakanli was sent off for a second yellow offence.

89 mins: Esentepe nearly grabbed a late equaliser when Mahmut Şen met a

Dinçer corner from the right, with a low drive, close in only to see his effort scrambled away by the legs of the goalkeeper.

90 +4 mins: A through ball saw Dinçer come into the box on the left, he went down after a challenge, Esentepe appealed in the hope of a penalty, clearly which it was not. However, Dinçer seemed to be in distress and in pain, players rushed to his aid, medics were called and you could see that he had fallen badly on his wrist on the synthetic surface. Luckily the Stadium is next to Tatlısu Ambulance Station and very quickly more medics arrived on the scene, a splint was administered and Dinçer was whisked away to the Hospital by Ambulance.

FULL-TIME SCORE 1-2

ESENTEPE “MAN OF THE match’ – full-back MEHMET BEYAZBAYRAM – strong in defence and always up to overlapping in the attack.

