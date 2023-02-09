ESENTEPE BLOW “BAF” DOWN THE PLUGHOLE!

By Richard Beale….

Second place BAF ÜLKÜ YURDU (BÜY) were sent packing back to Güzelyurt by a hard-working Esentepe team performance, in a match played in difficult conditions.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK 2 BAF ÜLKÜ YURDU 0

Saturday, February 4, 2023: AKSA League 1 : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium

Weather: Dry, cold, cloudy with occasional sun.

Early heavy rains in the morning led to the playing surface being heavy with in places some underlying water. It was not a day for pretty short passing football, with defenders struggling to turn and stay on their feet, root one was the best option.

This was a hardworking, battling team performance by Esentepe, everybody played a part.

BÜY are a very good team, that’s why they are second in the table, they have some talented players on another day maybe on a different playing surface they would have come out as winners.

They had a “purple patch” just after the break in a 10-minute spell, where they hit the bar, had two shots cleared off the line, and then were foiled by a brave save by Esentepe goalkeeper Osmond.

If one of those chances had gone in, things might have been different. Without leading goal scorer ex-Esentepe player Hasan Özçelik who has returned to Turkey and missing fellow striker Süleyman Köse (suspended) they were lacking upfront. In the end, they pushed their Captain and central defender Salih Say up front to boost their attack, even then it summed up BÜY day when he with the last kick of the match screwed his shot wide of goal from a great position.

Esentepe were very solid and secure at the back, Şenol and Devran forming a formidable barrier in the middle. Esentepe Captain EMEK KIRILMAZ was I thought Esentepe “Man of the Match”, he may have lost a bit of pace but his experience and leadership qualities showed out. He scored a penalty, provided the through ball for the second goal, and had his best game of the season for Esentepe.

Coach Davut Kansu’s star continues to be in the ascendancy as he waves his magic wand. He saw in the first half that new signing Melih Nisançı who is still seeking full fitness was struggling on his own upfront on the heavy pitch. He withdrew him at the break, bringing on midfielder Ilyas Nıyazı and switching Semih into the middle. Semih kept the BÜY defence occupied chasing and harrying long through balls.

One worry for Esentepe was there all action midfielder Emre Mutlu, scorer of his side’s second goal, suffered what looked like a serious injury in the 84th minute, possibly a twisted knee, and was immediately replaced. Fingers crossed for Emre as he is a vital cog in Esentepe’s setup.

Captain EMEK scores from the spot. Captain EMEK scores from the spot.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS AND GOALS:

10 mins: BÜY first to threaten with Mustafa Çağlar through on goal on the left dragging his shot wide of goal.

The match opening 25 minutes was very scrappy no side being able to retain possession, lots of miss place passes and aimless balls.

37 mins: A BÜY breakaway on the left saw Hasan Sedatgül getting in a shot that the Esentepe keeper Osmond managed to save with his outstretched foot.

44 mins: Esentepe took the lead through a superb through ball by Semih, ended with Emre being taken down by BÜY goalkeeper Onurhan. EMEK KIRILMAZ scored from the resultant penalty.

HALF TIME SCORE: 1-0

BÜY then enjoyed their “purple patch” and should have at least converted one of their chances.

50 mins: The Esentepe crossbar was rattled as Osman Yıldız tried his luck with a shot outside the box.

52 mins: With Esentepe appealing for offside Mustafa Çağlary weaved his way into the box and looked certain to score until Esentepe goalkeeper Osmond bravely flung himself at the forward’s feet.

54 mins: Esentepe escaped again following a Hasan corner from the left and found a BÜY player whose shot was kicked off the line by Devran.

63 mins: Another corner from the right this time saw Mustafa Çağlar get in a header that was scrambled off the Esentepe line by Emek.

Esentepe somehow survived these scares and BÜY were made to pay dearly for their misses.

66 mins: Emek looking up sent a high bouncing ball into the BÜY goal area where EMRE MUTLU and goalkeeper Onurhan both challenged for the ball, there was only going to be one winner and that was Esentepe’s Emre who bravely got his head to the ball before colliding with the goalkeeper the ball looping into the net. 2-0

67 mins: Emre almost scored again after a Salih cross from the left, only to see his shot go just past the left-hand post.

Esentepe brought on defenders to shore up the defence as BÜY had shot their bolt, their powder was dry, and there was no ammunition left.

FULL-TIME SCORE: 2-0

ESENTEPE TEAM: Osmond (gk) ; Mahmut Izoğlu (Mustafa Soytürk 59), Şenol, Devran, EMEK © : Salih (Okan 76), Tuğra, Emre (Hüseyin 85); Ege Can : Semih, Melih (Ilyas 46).

Esentepe replacements not used: Tuğrul (gk), Ulaş (gk),Nersin, Mahmut Şen.

BAF ÜLKÜ YURDU: Onurhan (gk) ; Mehmet Gürpınar, Metin, Osman, Mehmet E Doğak, ALI KEMAL KAYA, Hasan, Salih, Mustafa Caglar, Mustafa Gardiyanoğlu (Ahmet Fakir 78), Ibrahim (Mustafa Yorulmaz 46).

Yellow cards: Devran, Salih, Ege Can (Esentepe) Mehmet Gürpinar (BUY)

Referee: Kerem Eran – some strange decisions in the first half that resulted in the crowd on his back, much better in the second half.

