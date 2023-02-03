Susie’s Quiz results for 2nd February at the Diiva Restaurant

February 3, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford …..

Quiz mistress ….

We have brilliant nights for Sumart’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe and the latest quiz on 2nd February 2023 was no different and our friends and quizzers were there eager to get guessing and answering our quiz questions.

The rounds consisted of: Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Music Round, Danger Zone. A  Letter Round which this week was February,  and then Bump and  EBP.

The results were:

  • 1st                  Here’s Johnny
  • 2nd                 Dunne N Dusted
  • 3rd                  Shebells
  • 4th  Joint        Fork Handles and It Tykes 2 Baby
  • 5th                  Foundations
  • And the famous Lemon went to the Clueless Lemons. 

Thank you to Ali and his Diiva team for hosting and looking after us so well and also to Linda Lamb and Graham Loftus for all of their help! 

Thank you all for joining us and we look forward to seeing you again every Thursday at Diiva for the best quiz on the island and do please book your table with us via my Facebook page.

Susie Q Xxxx                       

2nd DUNNE N DUSTED
3rd the SHEBELLS
CLUELESS LEMONS with the Lemon

 

 

