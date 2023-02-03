Susie’s Quiz results for 2nd February at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Quiz mistress ….

We have brilliant nights for Sumart’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe and the latest quiz on 2nd February 2023 was no different and our friends and quizzers were there eager to get guessing and answering our quiz questions.

The rounds consisted of: Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Music Round, Danger Zone. A Letter Round which this week was February, and then Bump and EBP.

The results were:

1st Here’s Johnny

2nd Dunne N Dusted

3rd Shebells

4th Joint Fork Handles and It Tykes 2 Baby

5th Foundations

And the famous Lemon went to the Clueless Lemons.

Thank you to Ali and his Diiva team for hosting and looking after us so well and also to Linda Lamb and Graham Loftus for all of their help!

Thank you all for joining us and we look forward to seeing you again every Thursday at Diiva for the best quiz on the island and do please book your table with us via my Facebook page.

Susie Q Xxxx

2nd DUNNE N DUSTED 3rd the SHEBELLS CLUELESS LEMONS with the Lemon

