Girne Municipality General Police and City Security Unit is expanding

Girne Municipality continues to strengthen its services and investments so that its citizens receive the best possible service from the municipal police.

In the information given by Girne Municipality General Police (Zabıta) and Urban Security Unit Branch Officer Mehmet Coşar, he noted that they will continue to expand our service network as much as possible to ensure that the citizens of our city, which is growing and developing day by day, can receive the service by the municipal police in the best and fastest way possible.

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul said in a statement; “We are planning to increase both the number of our personnel and our technical equipment opportunities in May.

Starting from Saturday, February 4th, our city security team will be in the community with the municipality police to ensure the security in the city is 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Together with our police force, we are ready as Girne Municipality to make Girne a safer city.

The Municipality Police City Security Unit will provide on-site intervention and control in the control of the parks throughout the city, the on-site control of the notifications coming from the pharmacies on duty, and the complaints about the notifications from the city-wide Alo 185 system.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

