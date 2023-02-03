CyprusScene video review of the Cyprus Issue

Hello, my friends, my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene review from Northern Cyprus.

The weather may be about to start turning for the better and despite the repeated power cuts, we may be able to look forward to better times and weather and with the return of those annual swallow visitors and holiday makers if they can afford the horrendous flight costs and worst still the lengthy travel times and discomfort when travelling by air to the TRNC via Turkey.

So why should this be? There are lots of political arguments about this but at the end of the day Northern Cyprus is being kept in an embargoed jail by the UN, EU, UK and the world in general to suit the desires and claims of sole ownership of Cyprus by the so called Republic of Cyprus led by a Greek Cypriot administration.

As we have been making these video reviews we looked back at our YouTube video channel and were surprised and delighted at the high level of plays many of them had received so we published a review article to help promote “Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos” channel on YouTube to grow our viewers and subscribers.

