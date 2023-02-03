February 3, 2023

Hello, my friends, my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene review from Northern Cyprus.

The weather may be about to start turning for the better and despite the repeated power cuts, we may be able to look forward to better times and weather and with the return of those annual swallow visitors and holiday makers if they can afford the horrendous flight costs and worst still the lengthy travel times and discomfort when travelling by air to the TRNC via Turkey.

So why should this be? There are lots of political arguments about this but at the end of the day Northern Cyprus is being kept in an embargoed jail by the UN, EU, UK and the world in general to suit the desires and claims of sole ownership of Cyprus by the so called Republic of Cyprus led by a Greek Cypriot administration.

To hear more from our further news and reviews channel, please play the video below:

As we have been making these video reviews we looked back at our YouTube video channel and were surprised and delighted at the high level of plays many of them had received so we published a review article to help promote Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos channel on YouTube to grow our viewers and subscribers.

To subscribe to see more videos please click here

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Susie’s Quiz results for 2nd February at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 2nd February at the Diiva Restaurant

February 3, 2023
Girne Municipality General Police and City Security Unit is expanding

Girne Municipality General Police and City Security Unit is expanding

February 3, 2023

You may have missed

CyprusScene video review of the Cyprus Issue

CyprusScene video review of the Cyprus Issue

February 3, 2023
Susie’s Quiz results for 2nd February at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 2nd February at the Diiva Restaurant

February 3, 2023
Girne Municipality General Police and City Security Unit is expanding

Girne Municipality General Police and City Security Unit is expanding

February 3, 2023
The second Girne Antique Harbour progress meeting was held

The second Girne Antique Harbour progress meeting was held

February 3, 2023
Girne Municipality Park and Gardens Unit is working flat out

Girne Municipality Park and Gardens Unit is working flat out

February 2, 2023
Christmas Swim at Lords Palace was a Great Success

Christmas Swim at Lords Palace was a Great Success

February 2, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: