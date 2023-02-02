Girne Municipality Park and Gardens Unit is working flat out

February 2, 2023

Girne Municipality Park and Gardens Unit continues maintenance and cleaning works in children’s parks and green areas

In a statement by Girne Municipality they said  cleaning works continue on the ring road as well as the cemeteries, playgrounds, green areas and side streets in the city, the authorities also noted that the renovation and cleaning works initiated in the parks and green areas will continue at full speed in order to provide a cleaner and healthier environment for children and citizens.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

