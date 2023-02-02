February 2, 2023

Christmas Swim at Lords Palace was a Great Success - picture courtesy of Tulips

Readers mail….
From Barbara Fursman….

Hello Chris,

Is it possible please for you to put this thank you review in your CyprusScene newspaper?

I would like to thank CreditWest for their sponsorship and continued support, and also Lord’s Palace Hotel for letting us use their facilities for the Chrismas swim and presentation and also their sponsorship.

I would also like to mention our new swimmer Kirstin Schmitt who raised 27,000TL, and to everyone and all their friends who without your help, we could not achieved the fantastic amount of 64,860TL of which half goes to Tulip’s Help Those With Cancer Association and half to Kemal Saracoglu Foundation for Children with Leukaemia and Cancer.

Thank you again and Well Done all.

Barbara …

Picture couirtesy of Help Those With Cancer Assosiation (Tulips)

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TFR opening a new members meeting place in Kücük Erenköy

TFR opening a new members meeting place in Kücük Erenköy

February 1, 2023
Girne Municipality Free Children’s Holiday Activity Courses

Girne Municipality Free Children’s Holiday Activity Courses

January 30, 2023

You may have missed

Christmas Swim at Lords Palace was a Great Success

Christmas Swim at Lords Palace was a Great Success

February 2, 2023
Trevors Tips – February Update 2023

Trevors Tips – February Update 2023

February 2, 2023
A Scrappy Match But Esentepe Take The Points!

A Scrappy Match But Esentepe Take The Points!

February 2, 2023
Susie’s Big Music Quiz 31st January results at Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Big Music Quiz 31st January results at Diiva Restaurant

February 2, 2023
Top of the Table Clash Ends in a Draw

Top of the Table Clash Ends in a Draw

February 1, 2023
TFR opening a new members meeting place in Kücük Erenköy

TFR opening a new members meeting place in Kücük Erenköy

February 1, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: