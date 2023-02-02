Christmas Swim at Lords Palace was a Great Success

Readers mail….

From Barbara Fursman….

Hello Chris,

Is it possible please for you to put this thank you review in your CyprusScene newspaper?

I would like to thank CreditWest for their sponsorship and continued support, and also Lord’s Palace Hotel for letting us use their facilities for the Chrismas swim and presentation and also their sponsorship.

I would also like to mention our new swimmer Kirstin Schmitt who raised 27,000TL, and to everyone and all their friends who without your help, we could not achieved the fantastic amount of 64,860TL of which half goes to Tulip’s Help Those With Cancer Association and half to Kemal Saracoglu Foundation for Children with Leukaemia and Cancer.



Thank you again and Well Done all.

Barbara …

Picture couirtesy of Help Those With Cancer Assosiation (Tulips)

