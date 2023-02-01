February 1, 2023

Readers mail..…
From Ralph Krazer –  The Foreign Residents In The TRNC (TFR)…

In addition to our weekly get-together every Friday at BlueSong in Lapta and every Wednesday at Sultan´s in Catalköy we are trying to start a new meeting point on the east side of Girne due to the fact that TFR is getting more and more members joining over there..

The new get-together will be started every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of a month at SeaBreeze Restaurant and Bar in Kücük Erenköy (Tel. 0533 8762621) from 14:00 – 16:00 hrs.

Every TFR-member and wannabe member living in this area is welcome.

For further information please contact our Committee-member Richard “Brad” Bradley on his email address richardpetebradley@hotmail.com

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 27th January 2023

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 27th January 2023

January 28, 2023
Supper Club: Cher event tickets are all sold for 22nd March 2023

Supper Club: Cher event tickets are all sold for 22nd March 2023

January 28, 2023

You may have missed

TFR opening a new members meeting place in Kücük Erenköy

TFR opening a new members meeting place in Kücük Erenköy

February 1, 2023
Giren Children’s “Reduce, reuse, recycle” art competition held

Giren Children’s “Reduce, reuse, recycle” art competition held

February 1, 2023
Trevors Tips for February 2023

Trevors Tips for February 2023

February 1, 2023
Strong TRNC Criticism Of Renewal Of UNFICYP Mandate

Strong TRNC Criticism Of Renewal Of UNFICYP Mandate

February 1, 2023
Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 4/5 February

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 4/5 February

February 1, 2023
Bellapais Shopkeepers Had Their Say To Girne Municipality

Bellapais Shopkeepers Had Their Say To Girne Municipality

February 1, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: