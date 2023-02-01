TFR opening a new members meeting place in Kücük Erenköy

Readers mail..…

From Ralph Krazer – The Foreign Residents In The TRNC (TFR)…

In addition to our weekly get-together every Friday at BlueSong in Lapta and every Wednesday at Sultan´s in Catalköy we are trying to start a new meeting point on the east side of Girne due to the fact that TFR is getting more and more members joining over there..

The new get-together will be started every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of a month at SeaBreeze Restaurant and Bar in Kücük Erenköy (Tel. 0533 8762621) from 14:00 – 16:00 hrs.

Every TFR-member and wannabe member living in this area is welcome.

For further information please contact our Committee-member Richard “Brad” Bradley on his email address richardpetebradley@hotmail.com…

