Bellapais Shopkeepers Had Their Say To Girne Municipality

February 1, 2023

Girne Municipality Mayor Advisor, Mustafa İlgen, and Girne Municipality Police Department officials held a consultation meeting with Bellapais shopkeepers as part of the Village and Neighbourhood Assembly Meetings scheme. The problems faced by the tradesmen in particular and the people of Bellapais in general were discussed.  At the meeting the steps taken in the 10 days since the Village and Neighbourhood Assembly Meeting held in Bellapais on Friday, January 20, regarding the demands put forward, were discussed.

Further measures to be taken within the framework of mutual goodwill with the tradesmen were also discussed.  In the meeting, where it was informed that all the complaints raised at the Bellapais Village and Neighbourhood Assembly Meeting were reviewed, it was noted that the biggest problem, the lighting issue, was raised by 90 percent.

As of Monday, February 2, it was announced that a full-time police officer will be assigned to the region, and it was emphasized that this way, the region would be relieved in terms of both parking and security.  Again, with the aim of relieving the parking issue, which is one of the most important problems of the region, it was discussed at the meeting that a delivery time limit should be imposed on the companies supplying the shops in the region. At the tradesmen meeting, where a consensus was reached on this issue, consultation was also held to implement uniform signage and regulation practices for garbage bins in the region.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Strong TRNC Criticism Of Renewal Of UNFICYP Mandate

Strong TRNC Criticism Of Renewal Of UNFICYP Mandate

February 1, 2023
CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 256 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 256 has arrived

January 28, 2023

You may have missed

TFR opening a new members meeting place in Kücük Erenköy

TFR opening a new members meeting place in Kücük Erenköy

February 1, 2023
Giren Children’s “Reduce, reuse, recycle” art competition held

Giren Children’s “Reduce, reuse, recycle” art competition held

February 1, 2023
Trevors Tips for February 2023

Trevors Tips for February 2023

February 1, 2023
Strong TRNC Criticism Of Renewal Of UNFICYP Mandate

Strong TRNC Criticism Of Renewal Of UNFICYP Mandate

February 1, 2023
Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 4/5 February

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 4/5 February

February 1, 2023
Bellapais Shopkeepers Had Their Say To Girne Municipality

Bellapais Shopkeepers Had Their Say To Girne Municipality

February 1, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: