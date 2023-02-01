Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 4/5 February

February 1, 2023

By Richard Beale….

This week I have chosen matches in possible ex pat locations, with matches marked **** for what I think are games that are the “pick of the weekend”.

ALL KİCK OFFS 2-00pm, unless stated.

SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League 1

Sat Feb 4 Türk Ocak SL Gönyeli SK Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır St.
Sat Feb 4 Göçmenköy İYSK SL Lefke. Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sat Feb 4 Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK SL CB Gençlik Gücü Alsancak Mustafa Hidayet Stadium
Sat Feb 4 Esentepe KKSK L1 Baf Ülkü Yurdu**** Erdal Barut Stadium
Sat Feb 4 Pera L. Gençler Birliği SK L1 Düzkaya KOSK **** Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
Sat Feb 4 Kaplıca Karadeniz 61 SK BTM Geçitkale GSK **** Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium ko 10-30 am
Sun Feb 5 Yenicamı AK SL Küçük Kaymaklı TSK **** Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sun Feb 5 Yonpaş Dumpulınar SL Doğan Türk Birliği**** Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
Sun Feb 5 Binatlı YSK L1 Yeniboğaziçi DSK Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
Sun Feb 5 Yenierenköy TSK L1 Lapta TBSK Yenierenköy 8 Ağustos Stadium
Sun Feb 5 Miracle Karşıyaka L1 Yalova SK**** Karsıyaka Şengul Töreham Stadium
Sun Feb 5 Çanakkale TSK BTM Mehmetçik TCBSK Famağusta Muharrem Döveç Stad ko 10-30 am
Sun Feb 5 Karaoğlanoğlu SK BTM Tatlısu HOBSK Orhan Dural Stadium (behind Mountain View Hotel) ko 10-30 am

 

