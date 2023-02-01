Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 4/5 February
By Richard Beale….
This week I have chosen matches in possible ex pat locations, with matches marked **** for what I think are games that are the “pick of the weekend”.
ALL KİCK OFFS 2-00pm, unless stated.
SL = Super League, L1 =League 1, BTM = BTM League 1
|Sat Feb 4
|Türk Ocak
|SL
|Gönyeli SK
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır St.
|Sat Feb 4
|Göçmenköy İYSK
|SL
|Lefke.
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sat Feb 4
|Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK
|SL
|CB Gençlik Gücü
|Alsancak Mustafa Hidayet Stadium
|Sat Feb 4
|Esentepe KKSK
|L1
|Baf Ülkü Yurdu****
|Erdal Barut Stadium
|Sat Feb 4
|Pera L. Gençler Birliği SK
|L1
|Düzkaya KOSK ****
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
|Sat Feb 4
|Kaplıca Karadeniz 61 SK
|BTM
|Geçitkale GSK ****
|Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium ko 10-30 am
|Sun Feb 5
|Yenicamı AK
|SL
|Küçük Kaymaklı TSK ****
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sun Feb 5
|Yonpaş Dumpulınar
|SL
|Doğan Türk Birliği****
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium
|Sun Feb 5
|Binatlı YSK
|L1
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|Sun Feb 5
|Yenierenköy TSK
|L1
|Lapta TBSK
|Yenierenköy 8 Ağustos Stadium
|Sun Feb 5
|Miracle Karşıyaka
|L1
|Yalova SK****
|Karsıyaka Şengul Töreham Stadium
|Sun Feb 5
|Çanakkale TSK
|BTM
|Mehmetçik TCBSK
|Famağusta Muharrem Döveç Stad ko 10-30 am
|Sun Feb 5
|Karaoğlanoğlu SK
|BTM
|Tatlısu HOBSK
|Orhan Dural Stadium (behind Mountain View Hotel) ko 10-30 am