Girne Municipality Free Children’s Holiday Activity Courses

January 30, 2023

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Directorate is organizing free courses and activities for students during the February holiday.

Holiday activities for the childrens Social Life Center, affiliated to Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch, is organizing free courses and activities for children during the February holiday.

Courses and events are being organized according to age groups between the ages of 6 and 11 are to be held on February 4-5 and 11-12. According to the information given by the Social Affairs Branch, it has been announced that a limited number of participants can attend the courses and events that will be free of charge and that the deadline for registering participation is 3rd February.

COURSES AND EVENTS

According to the information given by Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch, the course and activity topics are as follows: Creative painting workshop, theater workshop, children’s yoga, mandala workshop, jewelry design workshop, music workshop, ceramic workshop, flower pot painting.

Source (Turklish): Girne Municipality

 

