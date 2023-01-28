SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 27th January 2023

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford….

It was another excellent night for SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe, on Friday 27th January 2023 with many singers joining us to enjoy another evening of Karaoke.

Even though it was a cold and wet miserable night, it didn’t stop you lovely people from coming out and having a sing together with your friends.

Hati warmed us up with hot homemade chicken and mushroom soup followed by mouth-watering chicken shish with salad and bread and it was absolute yummy!

The singing from you all was brilliant and it was good to see you dancing and with lots of laughter making it a perfect Friday night!

Thank you Hati for hosting us an making all feel at home and enjoy lovely meals and also a big thank you to our singers for joining us.

See you all next week for another great entertaining night and please don’t forget to book your table and meal with Hati to avoid disappointment..

Susie Q Xxx….

Like this: Like Loading...