Supper Club: Cher event tickets are all sold for 22nd March 2023

Readers mail…

From Laurence Floyd…

I am pleased to announce that our friends at Creditwest Bank have agreed once again to support Tulips by sponsoring both the Cher and Neil Diamond featured artist Supper Club events this March 22nd (Cher) and June 21st (Neil Diamond).

However, I must advise that tickets are now fully reserved for the event featuring Cher. If anyone wishes to go on the reserve list, please email me, as there are in inevitably a few people who have to drop out due to unforeseen circumstances.

Please ensure all reserved tickets are collected by Friday March 10th, and paid for with the correct monies in £ sterling

Please also advise if you require the vegetarian main course option ( starter course is vegetarian)

Many thanks for your continued support, and I look forward to seeing you all on the night

Best regards

Laurence

