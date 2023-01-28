January 28, 2023

Supper Club Event - 50 tickets left for 22nd March 2023

Readers mail…
From Laurence Floyd…

I am pleased to announce that our friends at Creditwest Bank have agreed once again to support Tulips by sponsoring both the Cher and Neil Diamond featured artist Supper Club events this March 22nd (Cher) and June 21st (Neil Diamond).

However, I must advise that tickets are now fully reserved for the event featuring Cher. If anyone wishes to go on the reserve list, please email me, as there are in inevitably a few people who have to drop out due to unforeseen circumstances.

Please ensure all reserved tickets are collected by Friday March 10th, and paid for with the correct monies in £ sterling

Please also advise if you require the vegetarian main course option ( starter course is vegetarian)

Many thanks for your continued support, and I look forward to seeing you all on the night  

Best regards

Laurence

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 27th January 2023

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 27th January 2023

January 28, 2023
Kaplica Storm Back in Contention

Kaplica Storm Back in Contention

January 26, 2023

You may have missed

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 27th January 2023

SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 27th January 2023

January 28, 2023
Supper Club: Cher event tickets are all sold for 22nd March 2023

Supper Club: Cher event tickets are all sold for 22nd March 2023

January 28, 2023
CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 256 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 256 has arrived

January 28, 2023
ARUCAD English Preparatory School Staged A Famous Musical

ARUCAD English Preparatory School Staged A Famous Musical

January 28, 2023
Susie’s Quiz results for 26th January at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 26th January at the Diiva Restaurant

January 28, 2023
CyprusScene weekly video review at 25th January of Languages used

CyprusScene weekly video review at 25th January of Languages used

January 27, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: