TRNC Assembly Delegation In Strasbourg

Representatives of the TRNC Assembly, the National Unity Party (UBP) Deputy Özdemir Berova and the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Deputy Armağan Candan attended the Winter Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, held in Strasbourg from 23 to 27 January 2023.

The Cyprus issue was also on the agenda at the Political Affairs and Democracy Committee and the Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee convened on the margins of the PACE, 2023. During the discussion of the report on the Eastern Mediterranean at the Political Affairs and Democracy Committee meeting, Deputy Özdemir Berova and Deputy Armağan Candan made observations on the report. The deputies also participated in political group meetings and held high level consultations at the PACE.



Source: TRNC Public Information Office

