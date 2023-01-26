January 26, 2023

By Chris Elliott…

The internet is a fast moving place with posts of news and reviews being published and shared in social media pages but if they are only in one language that’s restricting the potential audience that can be reached.

CyprusScene website has the facility of allowing visitors to read in their own language, our posted text articles but sadly any event text picture posters will be in the original language as shared with us.

Its important to also offer an language translation facility on social media pages and our posts in many Facebook pages and groups can now be read in alternative languages.

Sadly, our CyprusScene online e-newspaper which can be download is only in English at this time but we did have addition of a Turkish section that was designed and shared with us in the past so for the future, do watch this space!

To our readers and followers do please send us your news and reviews to kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try hard to share them with the world from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TRNC Assembly Delegation In Strasbourg

TRNC Assembly Delegation In Strasbourg

January 26, 2023
Ertuğruloğlu: 26th Meeting Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)

Ertuğruloğlu: 26th Meeting Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)

January 26, 2023

You may have missed

TRNC Assembly Delegation In Strasbourg

TRNC Assembly Delegation In Strasbourg

January 26, 2023
CyprusScene brings news and reviews from the TRNC in many languages

CyprusScene brings news and reviews from the TRNC in many languages

January 26, 2023
ARUCAD seminar: “Methods of Coping with Exam Anxiety”

ARUCAD seminar: “Methods of Coping with Exam Anxiety”

January 26, 2023
The Small Talking Box Childrens Theater Show

The Small Talking Box Childrens Theater Show

January 26, 2023
Ertuğruloğlu: 26th Meeting Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)

Ertuğruloğlu: 26th Meeting Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)

January 26, 2023
Kaplica Storm Back in Contention

Kaplica Storm Back in Contention

January 26, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: