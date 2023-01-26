CyprusScene brings news and reviews from the TRNC in many languages

By Chris Elliott…

The internet is a fast moving place with posts of news and reviews being published and shared in social media pages but if they are only in one language that’s restricting the potential audience that can be reached.

CyprusScene website has the facility of allowing visitors to read in their own language, our posted text articles but sadly any event text picture posters will be in the original language as shared with us.

Its important to also offer an language translation facility on social media pages and our posts in many Facebook pages and groups can now be read in alternative languages.

Sadly, our CyprusScene online e-newspaper which can be download is only in English at this time but we did have addition of a Turkish section that was designed and shared with us in the past so for the future, do watch this space!

To our readers and followers do please send us your news and reviews to kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try hard to share them with the world from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

