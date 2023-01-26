TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu Met With His Counterparts In Uzbekistan  

January 27, 2023

Foreign Minister, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, is continuing his contacts in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan within the framework of 26th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), in which the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is an observer member.  Minister Ertuğruloğlu met with the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan during the Meeting in Tashkent.  


Ertuğruloğlu also held bilateral meetings with his Turkish, Azerbaijani and Pakistani counterparts.  During the meetings, regional issues and development of bilateral relations were discussed.  

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

