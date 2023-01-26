ARUCAD seminar: “Methods of Coping with Exam Anxiety”

January 26, 2023

Cyprus Turkish Green Crescent Association organized a seminar titled “Methods of Coping with Exam Anxiety” in Turkish and English at Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD).

In the seminar held by Social Worker Güney Necipoğlu and Clinical Psychologist Ayten Yorulmaz from the association, the main differences between anxiety and stress and how anxiety should be managed due to exam stress were discussed.

“Bad study habits can also be the cause of test anxiety. Starting to study for the exam in the last few days or hours is one of the reasons that greatly increases anxiety,” said Necipoğlu and mentioned that with the right time management, anxiety can be prevented. In addition, at the seminar, the speakers shared the information that students can always receive free psychological and social service support from the Cyprus Turkish Green Crescent Association.

Those who want to watch the live broadcast seminar again can reach ARUCAD’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD).

