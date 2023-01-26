The Small Talking Box Childrens Theater Show

January 26, 2023

'The Small Talking Box show"

Within the scope of The European Union Community Development 4 Grant Scheme “Transfer Station and Improved Waste Management Services” Awareness Raising Campaign project, Girne local community Theatre Studio’s Children’s Team will perform the “’The Small Talking Box’.

The play draws attention to the recycling of waste with the theme of “I am reducing the use of plastic/cardboard, paper and aluminium cans” and it will be performed on 1st of February 2023, Wednesday at 18:30 at the Girne local community Chamber Theatre.

The project is funded by the European Union and the play was written by Girne local community Children and Youth Theatre director İsmihan Yorgancı. The play is free of charge and all children are invited.

Due to limited space in the theatre, it is kindly requested to all participants to reserve their seats until  Friday 27th of January 2023, .

Contact No: 650 01 00 (within office hours)

Source Turkish/English): Girne Aktif

 

