Köprülü: Çetinkaya Taksim Football Pitch controlled access crossings

The Undersecretary of TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kemal Köprülü made a statement to the Turkish Agency-Cyprus (TAK) regarding the opening of the Çetinkaya Taksim Football Pitch and stated that they are constantly in contact with the United Nations (UN). Köprülü noted that Çetinkaya Taksim Football Pitch will be fully opened to youth and national sports with the completion of the work on the pitch in the coming days.

Pointing out that there are entrances to the pitch from two different points, Köprülü reminded that the UN Peacekeeping Force (UNFICYP) has placed barriers at these points. Emphasizing that while placing the barrels, the walls, which are of ancient artefacts, were damaged, Kemal Köprülü added that the Foreign Ministry made attempts before the UNFICYP on this issue and said “This incident was strongly protested”.

Noting that the barriers have been removed but the barbed wires have not been removed yet, the Undersecretary stated that they will make high-level contacts on the issue in the coming days.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...