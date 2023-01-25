January 25, 2023

Supper Club Event - 50 tickets left for 22nd March 2023

Readers mail…
From Laurence Floyd…

Supper Club Event – 50 tickets left

Hi everyone

The Wednesday March 22nd Supper Club event will be held on the Colony Hotel rooftop in Girne, and feature the fabulous Patricia McCluney in her Essentially Cher show celebrating the legend that is Cher. Do watch the BBC video below to get a taste of what is to come.

Tickets are £60 each, and include a 3 course set meal with a vegetarian main course option and all drinks, including import spirits

Tickets will be available from Best Seller in Karakum, and the Tulips shop in Alsancak from Monday February 20th. All reserved tickets must be collected by 12th March, and paid for in £ sterling.

There are only 50 tickets remaining that have not been reserved, as this venue has limited capacity, and hence our need to ensure all reserved tickets are collected in good time

I have requested a special room price for the evening of Wednesday 22nd, and will advise those of you who have requested this information soonest

I look forward to seeing many of you on the night

Best regards

Laurence

