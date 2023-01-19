January 20, 2023

The TRNC Department of Antiquities and Museums reported that the iron wire netting and iron fences erected by the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) on the stairs located on the historical walls damaged the historical walls and that the barrels placed on the tribunes (raised platforms), which are also considered to be antiquities, are considered to have damaged the buildings in question.

The Department of Antiquities and Museums strongly condemned this situation and demanded that all structures placed in the mentioned areas should be removed by the UNFICYP at once.

Source:TRNC Public Information Office

 

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Ersin Tatar’s condolences sent on the passing of Badara Alieu Joof

Ersin Tatar’s condolences sent on the passing of Badara Alieu Joof

January 19, 2023
Girne Mayor Announces Road Traffic And Safety Measures

Girne Mayor Announces Road Traffic And Safety Measures

January 19, 2023

You may have missed

TRNC Department of Antiquities and Museums Condemns UNFICYP  

TRNC Department of Antiquities and Museums Condemns UNFICYP  

January 19, 2023
Ersin Tatar’s condolences sent on the passing of Badara Alieu Joof

Ersin Tatar’s condolences sent on the passing of Badara Alieu Joof

January 19, 2023
Girne Mayor Announces Road Traffic And Safety Measures

Girne Mayor Announces Road Traffic And Safety Measures

January 19, 2023
Girne Municipality Turkish Music Ensemble 25th Anniversary Concerts

Girne Municipality Turkish Music Ensemble 25th Anniversary Concerts

January 19, 2023
TRNC Reply To UNSG Reports on Progress of UN operations in Cyprus

TRNC Reply To UNSG Reports on Progress of UN operations in Cyprus

January 18, 2023
Founding President Denktaş Commemorated

Founding President Denktaş Commemorated

January 18, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: