TRNC Department of Antiquities and Museums Condemns UNFICYP  

The TRNC Department of Antiquities and Museums reported that the iron wire netting and iron fences erected by the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) on the stairs located on the historical walls damaged the historical walls and that the barrels placed on the tribunes (raised platforms), which are also considered to be antiquities, are considered to have damaged the buildings in question.

The Department of Antiquities and Museums strongly condemned this situation and demanded that all structures placed in the mentioned areas should be removed by the UNFICYP at once.

Source:TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...