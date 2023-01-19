Ersin Tatar’s condolences sent on the passing of Badara Alieu Joof

January 19, 2023

President Ersin Tatar expressed his sincerest condolences in his own name and on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot people to the President of the Republic of The Gambia Adama Barrow regarding the tragic passing of the Vice President of The Gambia Badara Alieu Joof.

Expressing that he learned with great sadness the passing of the Vice President of The Gambia Joof, whom he received in his office two months ago and discussed the relations between the two countries, President Tatar sent his condolences to the People of The Gambia in his own name and on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

