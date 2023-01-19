Girne Mayor Announces Road Traffic And Safety Measures

Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul, announced the first two traffic improvement and safety measures decided at the Girne Municipality Traffic Commission meeting held yesterday (17.01.23). According to Mr Şenkul’s statement the first steps will be pedestrian crossing safety, speed-reducing bumps and the Oscar Hotel return road. The Mayor said that it had been decided to transform the pedestrian crossings in the city into elevated pedestrian crossings. Şenkul emphasised that this measure is aimed at increasing pedestrian safety by reducing vehicle speeds. Şenkul added that the decision to use solar powered traffic luminaires to be placed at pedestrian crossings was also taken.

Oscar Hotel Return Road

Şenkul announced a change that will enable vehicles coming from the east to turn towards Kubbeli Çeşme Street from Uğur Mumcu Street, at the point known as the Oscar Hotel return road. Expressing that the regulation to be made will be monitored for a month, Şenkul underlined that the implementation will be reassessed in the light of results.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

