Girne Municipality Turkish Music Ensemble 25th Anniversary Concerts

January 19, 2023

The Girne Municipality Turkish Classical Music Ensemble (TSM), under the direction of Chief İhsan Gürel, is performing their 25th Anniversary concerts on 22nd and 23rd January.  The concerts, which will be held on both days at the Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre, consist of compositions by Turkish composer and vocalist Arif Sami Toker. The Girne Municipality, Cultural Affairs Branch, has announced that invitations for the concerts, that will start at 20.00 on Sunday and Monday nights, can be obtained from Girne Municipality. 

Senkul: “We Will Embrace All Cultures.”   

In his announcement, Girne Mayor, Murat Şenkul, emphasized that cultural and artistic activities constitute the basis of understanding for people from all segments of society who should benefit fairly and equally. Underlining that they will support all kinds of cultural and artistic works and projects, Şenkul said, “We will take care to direct our activities with a unifying and progressive understanding that is suitable for the cosmopolitan structure of the city, embracing all cultures.”  Underlining that art is universal, Şenkul said, “In its own universe, art keeps all human elements alive, embodies and glorifies them. To value your city means to serve its people, who are the real owners of the city, with love and desire.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

 

 

 

