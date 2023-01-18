Dr. Fazıl Küçük Commemorated on the 39th Anniversary of his Death

The late leader of the Turkish Cypriot People’s struggle for freedom and existence, Dr. Fazıl Küçük, was commemorated with a ceremony held at his mausoleum in Hamitköy Anıttepe on the 39th anniversary of his passing. In his speech after signing the special book, President Tatar stated that he commemorated Dr. Fazıl Küçük with love, respect, longing and mercy on the 39th anniversary of his passing.

Tatar also reminded that during the British Colonial Administration, in a period when today’s means of communication did not exist, Küçük traveled from village to village in Türkiye and ensured that ties were strengthened. Tatar also stated that the services of Dr. Fazıl Küçük are very important for the Turkish Cypriots to continue their existence as a sovereign people in these lands and underlined that he was always in the public with Halkın Sesi Newspaper and as a doctor and that he led the people to adopt the Turkish Cypriot identity.

A commemoration program for Dr. Fazıl Küçük was also held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on Sunday 15 January 2023.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office



