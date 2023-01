By Richard Beale….

Result : ESENTEPE KKSK 2 TÜRK OCAK 0. ( Friendly match).

Tuesday January 17: Tatlısu Rauf Denktaş Stadium.

I was unable to attend this match so unable to witness this win over Super League opponents.

It was a good win and ideal preparation for Saturday’s Kıbrıs Cup 1st round match away to Küçük Kaymaklı in Lefkoşa.

ESENTEPE scorers MELİH NİŞANCI (new signing) and EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI

