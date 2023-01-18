Founding President Denktaş Commemorated

Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş was commemorated on the 11th anniversary of his death with a programme held at his mausoleum on 13th January. At the ceremony, TRNC President, Ersin Tatar, signed the special book of the commemoration and made a speech. Following his speech, a prayer was read.

Founding President Denktaş was also commemorated with a programme held at the Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM) after the commemoration ceremony at his mausoleum. The programme started with a moment of silence and the reading of the National Anthem. Then Serdar Denktaş, the son of Founding President, Rauf Raif Denktaş, made a speech emphasizing the meaning and the importance of the date.

20 Temmuz Science High School choir presented a music concert and the documentary titled “Rauf Raif Denktaş” was screened. After the programme, the exhibition consisting of the panels reflecting the spirit of Rauf Raif Denktaş was visited at the entrance of AKM.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

