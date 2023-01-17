Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 21/22 January
By Richard Beale….
This week sees the first round of the Northernland Kıbrıs Cup and of course the BTM League 1 is still ongoing.
The Kıbrıs Cup is different over here, of course it would be !. The 16 Super League teams are automatically drawn against the 16 League 1 teams, they only draw to decide on the venue. Like all Cups of course there are shocks but the majority of the Super League teams get through to the second round. There are no replays, matches have extra time and penalties.
Again, I have chosen matches in possible ex pat locations.
ALL KİCK OFFS 1-00pm, unless stated
KC Kıbrıs Cup BTM – BTM League 1 – PLEASE SUPPORT LOCAL FOOTBALL
|Sat Jan 21
|1461 İskele Trabonzonspor
|BTM
|Pile TSK
|İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium (2-00 kick off)
|Sat Jan 21
|Çetinkaya TSK
|KC
|Pera L. Gençler Birliği SK
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sat Jan 21
|Küçük Kaymaklı
|KC
|Esentepe KKSK
|Lefkoşa Şht Hüseyin Ruso Stad.
|Sat Jan 21
|Düzkaya KOSK
|KC
|Gönyeli SK
|Nihat Bağcıer Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket)
|Sat Jan 21
|M Karşıyaka
|KC
|CB Gençlik Gücü
|Karşıyaka Şengül Törehan Stad
|Sat Jan 21
|Binatlı YSK
|KC
|Cihangir GSK
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|Sat Jan 21
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|KC
|Yenicamı AK
|Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium
|Sun Jan 22
|Kaplıca Karadeniz 61
|BTM
|Mehmetçik TÇBSK
|Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium ko 10-30 am
|Sun Jan 22
|Ozanköy SK
|BTM
|Ortaköy SK
|Ozanköy Mustafa Özkayım Stadium (ko 10-30 am)
|Sun Jan 22
|Göçmenköy İYSK
|KC
|Yenierenköy TSK
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sun Jan 22
|Türk Ocak
|KC
|İncirli SK
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır St.
|Sun Jan 22
|Yonpaş Dumlupınar
|KC
|Girne Halk Evi
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stad.