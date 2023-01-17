Girne Traffic Controls are tightened with strict parking inspections

Girne Municipality takes the first step towards improving traffic control, which is one of the most important problems of the city, with traffic inspections. It has been announced that the municipal police (Zabita) will carry out strict inspections in Girne, where serious problems are experienced especially in non-compliance with parking bans in the city. In his statement on the subject, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul stated the points where the inspections will be intensified in the first place.

Senkul: “We Are Watchıng Because We Don’t Want To Wrıte Penalty.”

Making a statement on the subject, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul noted that a significant increase in traffic inspections will begin. Underlining that their aim is not to generate income from traffic fines, Şenkul pointed out that the main aim is to creategood traffic order in which everyone will be happy. Şenkul also stated the first points about the inspections to be carried out, “We are warning vehicle owners because we do not want to penalize them but we increase our parking inspections because we want good order.” he said.

According to the statement, the first inspections will be carried out in Akan Gürkan Sokak (across from the Court House) and Kolordu Sokak.

