SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 13th January 2023

January 16, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford….

It was another great night for SuMart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe on Friday 13th January 2023 with friends old and new joining us for a wonderful evening.

We had lots of singing tonight whish made for great entertainment for everybody.

It was a packed venue and so nice to see so many people feeling better and back with us and wanting to shake off the after effects of their colds. 

Hati made sure of that by serving her home made hot lentil soup or chicken soup  followed by chicken shish, breads and salad which is  always so tasty and wonderful food and plenty of it.

Thank, you to Hati as always for hosting us with great your food and service which is superb and let me also thank all our karaoke guests for joining us and we hope to see you all again soon.

We are at Hati’s Café every Friday for SuMart’’s Karaoke which starts at 8.00 pm so please book your place through Hati and pre order your meals to avoid disappointment .

Keep singing, 

Susie Q Xxxxx

