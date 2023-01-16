DELUGE OF GOALS AT ÇATALKÖY!

By Richard Beale…

It’s hammering down with rain everywhere but Friday afternoon it was a different kind of rain —- goals, goals, goals and more goals as Düzkaya and Esentepe shared 8 goals apiece.

Results : DÜZKAYA KOSK 4 ESENTEPE KKSK 4 (friendly match)

Friday January 13 : Çatalköy Nıhat Bağcıer Stadium.

A late penalty from Berkant Istanbul (his second penalty and to complete his hat trick) denied Esentepe of a deserved win.

Again, a good work out for both teams much better than a training session and considering it was only a friendly match, Esentepe brought a good smattering of supporters with them.

I was able to watch 70 minutes of the match, due to prior commitments but enjoyed what I saw.

Very pleasing was the performance of Esentepe in the opening 45 minutes, it was just like all times with İlyas and Hüseyin (Raul) performing well together in midfield, İlyas industrious and probing and Raul displaying vision and slide rule passing.

Up front new signing from Turkey Melih showed some nice touches and with time and understanding he could form a very useful partnership with top goal scorer Deniz.

Melih as like all strikers likes taking free kicks and twice came close, one such free kick bringing a very good diving save from goalkeeper Veysel pushing the ball away for a corner.

Very impressed with Esentepe in the first half some sweeping moves some came off some didn’t.

Both teams at half time made many changes giving game play to all members of their squads.

Flying save from goalkeeper VEYSEL. Over the top

GOALS

6 mins : A good pass on the left from Dursun found Ege Can who put over a superb cross that SEMİH rising high got in a header, that at point blank range Goalkeeper Veysel managed to parry but unable to hold onto the ball and the Esentepe player put in the rebound. 0-1

8 mins : A 17 corner was met with a glancing header by BERKANT ISTANBUL , the ball going in just under the bar and post on the left hand side. 1-1

39 mins : A through ball that took a slight deflection put DENİZ KIBAR through and Esentepe leading goal scorer made no mistake. 1-2

51 mins — Ahmet Çağer and Barış exchanged some good passes before Barıs was brought down in the box by Nersin. BERKANT ISTANBUL made no mistake from the resultant penalty. 2-2

55 mins —- A first goal for Esentepe by new forward MELİH RAHMAN NİSANCI who finished with a crisp first time shot after good work by Deniz on the right byline pulling the ball back to him. 2-3

67 mins — A rare goal from Esentepe “Kevin De Bruyne” a thunderous shot from outside the box. 2-4

I went then, so I cannot comment on the other goals scored as under!

70 mins – UMİT GENÇ(Düzkaya) 3-4.

89 mins – BERKANT ISTANBUL – penalty (Düzkaya) 4-4

ESENTEPE TEAM (first half) Osmond (gk) – Mahmut, Şenol, Nersin, Dursun — Semih, Hüseyin, İlyas, Ege Can —- Melih, Deniz.

ESENTEPE TEAM (second half) Tuğrul (gk) —- Mahmut, Devran, Nersin (Okan), Emek —— Şahin, Salih, Tuğra, Emre —— Melih, Deniz.

