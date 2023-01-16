The Use of Most Plastic Bags to Be Banned in the TRNC

Plastic bags have been sold for 25 cents in markets since 2018, and some supplied free to customers. However, it has been announced that, following the amendment made in the Management (Amendment) Regulation of Packaging and Packaging Wastes the use of plastic bags with handles will be banned with effect from May 29, 2023. The ban is aimed to prevent bags being given through promotions or campaigns and to minimize their consumption.

“Non compliance to be reported to the Alo 123 line”

The decision, which will come into effect at the beginning of June, will apply in markets and stores and other relevant workplaces. While very light, small size, handle-less nylon bags are exempted, those who do not comply with the ban can be reported to the “Alo 123” Environmental Complaint Line. The Deputy Prime Minister will supervise enforcement by the Environmental Protection Department under the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment.

Deputy Prime Minister, Fikri Ataoğlu, said, in a statement on the subject, that his Ministry, has taken a determined stance to eliminate from our lives bags that harm the environment. Ataoğlu pointed out that in the past, a fee was charged for bags in order to reduce the use of bags, and, he stated, that with this change, the use of bags had decreased by 70%. Also reporting that in the following years, markets and workplaces began to supply free bags again to the public. Ataoğlu stated that they have now taken steps to completely remove the bag from our lives for the health of the country and nature.

“Single use plastic products are also banned”

The Minister reported that the Council of Ministers had also decided to ban disposable plastics such as plates, forks, knives, and straws. Ataoğlu said that the regulation on reducing the impact of single-use plastic products on the environment will come into force on 11.07.2023.

Ataoğlu added that they will protect nature by getting rid of plastic gradually.

Noting that cancer cases have increased due to plastic products, Ataoğlu said the use of healthier products will be encouraged and he will make a separate statement about what alternative products will be suitable.

Many countries prohibit bags

Commenting that the use of bags is now banned in various countries of the world, Ataoğlu said that bags were used only for about 12 minutes, but they continue to pollute nature for up to 1000 years.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment Facebook Page ), (Note the automatice Facebook translation from Turkish to English was very poor so we have done our best to share this important news as we have read and understood it).

