A musical evening at the Ismet Vehit Güney Art Centre

By Heidi Trautman….

A musical evening among visual art in memoriam of our leaders at the Ismet Vehit Güney Art Centre on 13th January 2023

A very FIRST in our local cultural scene came with an invitation to a piano recital at the venue of a running art exhibition. A big thank you to the Cultural Department for organizing it and for initiating cooperation between art disciplines. A very good move.

There was a reason to have a celebration in a festive surrounding, that was to commemorate our leaders Dr. Fazıl Küçük and Rauf Raif Denktaş, in the presence of two wonderful pianists, Görsev Tepe and Eser Öktem. It was an impromptu concert, not more than three days to prepare, as I heard saying from insiders, but, “where there is a will, there is a way”. Bravo.

Osman Keten, the artist, whose retrospective exhibition would end the very evening, has also come to the concert, “it was a very fine closing for my exhibition”, he said.

After the official part of greeting the guests (see list of the honoraries below) and words of commemoration and a minute of standing in silence, we had the pleasure to meet Görsev Tepe in the first part and Eser Öktem in the second part (see attached programme).

A beautiful programme and while I listened, my eyes wandered over the colourful paintings and it gave them a new meaning.

I know both the pianists, have been to their concerts in Bellapais and else, and on this evening I have been again under the spell of their play. Especially with Görsev Tepe so many memories come to the surface, I have been following her growing up from 2007 on and it was very touching for me to see her again after so many years, now grown up. She is here in Cyprus to visit family and will return to America again to continue with her musical life. Eser Öktem is known for his outstanding interpretations of Liszt and I had the pleasure to hear him play on two occasions. But I like him play Bach just as much, as Bach must be played…

I attach reviews links here I did some years ago for both artists and I wish both musicians a fulfilled musical life and career. May we soon meet again.

http://www.heiditrautmann.com/category.aspx…

http://www.heiditrautmann.com/category.aspx…

http://www.heiditrautmann.com/category.aspx…

https://www.facebook.com/profile/688013591/search/?q=Eser%20%C3%96ktem

Görsev Tepe’s CV

https://auditioncafe.com/…/gorsev-irhjilc0ni…/

I could not find Eser Öktem’s CV in English, so I will attach the Turkish one click here.

List of honoraries attending the event:

Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Commander Major general Sezai Öztürk,

Security Forces Commander Major general Zorlu Topaloğlu,

Our President Ersin Tatar,

TRNC Parliament President Zorlu Töre,

Deputy Primeminister Tourism Ministery Fikri Ataoğlu,

Director of Cultural Department: Şirin Zaimağaoğlu,

CTP Deputy Sıla Usar,

CTP Deputy Fazilet Özdenefe.

