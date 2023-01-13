Prime Minister Üstel commemorated Founding President Denktaş

January 13, 2023

TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel commemorated Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş on the 11th anniversary of his death.

In his commemoration message, Prime Minister Üstel said, “We commemorate our Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş who was a great statesman and political leader, guided his people with his lawyer identity and led his people by not sparing any sacrifice in the struggle for the existence of the Turkish Cypriot people, with respect and mercy on the 11th anniversary of his death.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

