Girne Police team meet the new Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul

January 13, 2023

Girne Police visit the New Girne Mayor

Girne Police Director Gökay Karagil, Girne Traffic Branch Supervisor Mehmet Şençay, Girne Traffic Patrol Supervisor Salih Koyutürk paid a visit to Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul and conveyed their best wishes for his future duties as mayor of Girne.

During the meeting, the most important problem of Girne, the traffic problem and the issues of city safety, and a road map for urgent steps needing to be taken were also discussed.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

