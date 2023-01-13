January 13, 2023

Taksim football pitch puts back into service for young people

Çetinkaya Sports Club Taksim football pitch has been put back into service for young people.   TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel and the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Türkiye Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu inspected the Taksim football pitch, which was renovated with the support of the Republic of Türkiye and made a press statement.
In his speech, Kasapoğlu stated that they had a productive and exciting visit in the TRNC and gave information about his contacts.   Stating that the first stage of the Çetinkaya Sports Club Taksim pitch has been renovated and put into the service of young people, Kasapoğlu said that the pitch, which was used for javelin competitions during the Ottoman period, has undertaken an important mission for the Turkish Cypriot people for years.
 Explaining that the pitch remained in the buffer zone after the peace operation and that some problems were experienced, Kasapoğlu noted that after the football pitch opening, arrangements will be made to serve tennis, basketball, and the other sports as well.  Üstel pointed out that the country was experiencing one of the historical days and expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported the renovation of the football pitch. 

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

