CyprusScene brings lots of News and Reviews on Youtube

By Chris Elliott….
At CyprusScene we have made good use of various ways of publishing and sharing news and reviews from Northern Cyprus to the world and I have been working with Youtube and producing videos and I looked back at what we had published over the years and was really surprised and pleased to see the results of some of our top videos.
Turkey and TRNC Project of the Century is complete
Plays: 3,500 plus
A visual experience of the fantastic occasion when the Turkey to TRNC water pipeline was joined.. To read all about in on http://www.cyprusscene.com click on this link – http://cyprusscene.com/2015/08/08/tur…
Le Chateau Lambousa – The Vision Realised
Plays: 3,300 plus
The vision of 2 men to have the first Turkish Cypriot built hotel in North Cyprus. To read more on cyprusscene.com please follow this link : http://cyprusscene.com/2014/07/17/46419/
Cyprus Scenes and Way of Life in 1954 Richard Chamberlain The man behind the camera
Plays: 1,800 plus
Cyprus Scenes and Way of Life in 1954 Richard Chamberlain The man behind the camera. A fascinating article about an ex-serviceman who with his camera captured scenes of Cyprus from those long days ago –
The Kırklar Tekke and Tombs near Ercan Airport
Plays: 1,200 plus
To read all about the Kırklar Tekke and Tombs near Ercan Airport do read the following article on cyprusscene.com. To read this article, do follow this link http://cyprusscene.com/2013/07/23/the…
Erenköy, the truth is told
Plays: 1,000 plus
To read more of the Erenkoy siege please go to https://cyprusscene.com/2013/08/18/er…
Flying London Stansted direct to Ercan Northern Cyprus
Plays: 613 plus
Embargoes are in the mind and can be pushed aside as we did on our direct flight to Northern Cyprus
That’s just a small sample of some of the CyprusScene videos, and you can see many more on our YouTube channel below and do please give us a Like and Subscribe to receive news of new videos when they are published.
