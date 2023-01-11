CyprusScene brings lots of News and Reviews on Youtube

By Chris Elliott….

At CyprusScene we have made good use of various ways of publishing and sharing news and reviews from Northern Cyprus to the world and I have been working with Youtube and producing videos and I looked back at what we had published over the years and was really surprised and pleased to see the results of some of our top videos.

Turkey and TRNC Project of the Century is complete

Plays: 3,500 plus

A visual experience of the fantastic occasion when the Turkey to TRNC water pipeline was joined.. To read all about in on http://www.cyprusscene.com click on this link – http://cyprusscene.com/2015/08/08/tur…

Le Chateau Lambousa – The Vision Realised

Plays: 3,300 plus

The vision of 2 men to have the first Turkish Cypriot built hotel in North Cyprus. To read more on cyprusscene.com please follow this link : http://cyprusscene.com/2014/07/17/46419/

Cyprus Scenes and Way of Life in 1954 Richard Chamberlain The man behind the camera

Plays: 1,800 plus

Cyprus Scenes and Way of Life in 1954 Richard Chamberlain The man behind the camera. A fascinating article about an ex-serviceman who with his camera captured scenes of Cyprus from those long days ago –

The Kırklar Tekke and Tombs near Ercan Airport

Plays: 1,200 plus

To read all about the Kırklar Tekke and Tombs near Ercan Airport do read the following article on cyprusscene.com. To read this article, do follow this link http://cyprusscene.com/2013/07/23/the…

Erenköy, the truth is told

Plays: 1,000 plus

To read more of the Erenkoy siege please go to https://cyprusscene.com/2013/08/18/er…

Flying London Stansted direct to Ercan Northern Cyprus

Plays: 613 plus

Embargoes are in the mind and can be pushed aside as we did on our direct flight to Northern Cyprus

That’s just a small sample of some of the CyprusScene videos, and you can see many more on our YouTube channel below and do please give us a Like and Subscribe to receive news of new videos when they are published.



Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos

